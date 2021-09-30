Press Conferences

12:46 30.09.2021

Public activists consider investigation of illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians during armed conflict in eastern Ukraine ineffective

KYIV. Sept 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The public organization Eastern-Ukrainian Center for Civic Initiatives believes that investigations of crimes related to the illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians during the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine are being carried out ineffectively.

"One of the problems facing people who are freed from captivity is the problem of investigations. It would be logical to expect that the perpetrators of crimes will be held accountable, but as we can see, this does not happen in the seventh year of the conflict," head of the NGO Eastern-Ukrainian Center for Civic Initiatives Volodymyr Scherbachenko said at a press conference in the press center of the information agency "Interfax-Ukraine" on Thursday.

The organization notes that pretrial investigations of criminal offenses related to the unlawful imprisonment of civilians during the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine are carried out mostly ineffectively and haphazardly, and supervision over the observance of laws during such pretrial investigations is ineffective.

In addition, according to a study by the Eastern-Ukrainian Center for Civic Initiatives, in the process of criminal proceedings related to the illegal imprisonment of civilians, there are negative trends that cast doubt on the legality and validity of the decisions and sentences.

The object of the organization's research was criminal proceedings that were committed in the occupied territory and in the ATO/JFO zone during the period from April 14, 2014 to June 30, 2020.

