Press Conferences

17:31 19.02.2021

Over half of Ukrainians do not support Zelensky's nomination for second presidential term – poll

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 57.1% of Ukrainians would not support the re-nomination of incumbent head of state Volodymyr Zelensky for the 2024 presidential elections, while 27.9% of respondents would support, according to the results of a national survey conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Socis center on February 11 to February 16, 2021.

According to the poll's results presented at a press conference in Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, if the presidential elections in Ukraine were held next Sunday, some 18.3% of respondents would vote for Zelensky, some 13.8% for Poroshenko, some 8.3% for Tymoshenko, some 8% for Boiko and 5.8% for Smeshko.

Some 89% of the respondents voted for the decrease in the number of MPs in the Verkhovna Rada from 450 to 300, while 6.5% did not support the idea and 4.5% of the respondents could not decide on the answer.

As for the attitude towards Zelensky due to his decree on blocking the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK television channels, some 58% of the respondents did not change their attitude, some 20% improved their attitude, some 17.4% started to treat the president worse and 4.5% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

Sociological survey was conducted by the Socis and KIIS centers throughout Ukraine, except for the occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions using the CATI telephone interview method. Some 3,000 respondents were interviewed. Results are representative of the entire country for age over 18 years. The statistical error of the sample is about 1.8%.

Tags: #zelensky #conference #poll
