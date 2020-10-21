Press Conferences

13:59 21.10.2020

About 60% of smuggled cigarettes come through ports – State Border Guard Service

2 min read

KYIV. Oct 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – About 60% of attempts to smuggle cigarettes is recorded through ports, in general, tobacco products are most popular among other smuggled goods, First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Volodymyr Nikiforenko has said.

"More than 60% of smuggling is detected in ports. There are significant consignments of seized cigarettes. For example, one of the recent large consignments detained is estimated at about UAH 80 million," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to Nikiforenko, in general, this year the State Border Guard Service suppressed attempts of illegal movement of tobacco products across the border about 750 times, seized 12 million packages of cigarettes.

"During this year, our colleagues and partners, and we interact with law enforcement agencies of countries adjacent to Ukraine, note a 50-67% fall in the volume of smuggling from Ukraine to Europe," he said.

The first deputy head of the State Border Guard Service added that drones and small aircraft are often used to supply cigarette contraband.

"There are indicative episodes when we detained a plane that launched from Cherkasy region and was moving to the Romanian border. In just one day, it violated the airspace four times. The plane was detained, criminal proceedings are underway," Nikiforenko said.

With regard to the fight against smuggling of cigarettes, Nikiforenko supported the legislative initiative to return criminal responsibility for smuggling an excisable group of goods.

"We are losing in the influence on the development of the criminal situation in the border zone to our neighbors, where the law enforcement influence on these processes is tougher. This encourages wider population to this illegal activity. Where there is administrative responsibility, our Romanian neighbors can bring to criminal responsibility with serious consequences: for 10 boxes of cigarettes you can get five years in prison. Romanians are less involved in this [smuggling], while in Ukraine many settlements "specialize" in this for years," Nikiforenko said, adding that only about 2% of cigarettes with a Ukrainian excise label are seized on the border, while the rest is counterfeit and smuggling from other countries.

Tags: #market #tobacco
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:22 09.09.2020
Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

16:46 13.08.2020
American Chamber of Commerce calls for unbiased trial of tobacco companies' cases on AMC fine

American Chamber of Commerce calls for unbiased trial of tobacco companies' cases on AMC fine

14:46 06.08.2020
Intl tobacco companies intend to defend their rights in intl arbitration

Intl tobacco companies intend to defend their rights in intl arbitration

09:53 15.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on debt repayment mechanisms for wholesale electricity market

Zelensky signs law on debt repayment mechanisms for wholesale electricity market

12:07 08.07.2020
Economy ministry signs memo with grain market players for agreeing on export volumes, not for limiting exports – minister

Economy ministry signs memo with grain market players for agreeing on export volumes, not for limiting exports – minister

16:53 19.05.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

13:38 11.12.2019
Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

13:59 08.11.2019
JTI Ukraine announces resumption of production at factory in Kremenchuk from Nov 11

JTI Ukraine announces resumption of production at factory in Kremenchuk from Nov 11

16:09 29.10.2019
Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

13:43 11.10.2019
Tedis Ukraine, tobacco manufacturers to challenge competition agency's fine of UAH 6.5 bln

Tedis Ukraine, tobacco manufacturers to challenge competition agency's fine of UAH 6.5 bln

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Market share of illegal cigarettes in Ukraine increases to 6.9% in Jan-Aug – JTI

Application to analyze voting process in real time during elections created

Health Ministry intends to build network of cancer screening centers for women

Conflict between center, regional elites in future may lead to Ukraine's federalization – opinion

Zelensky needs poll on Oct 25 to create agenda for Servants of People campaign in early parliamentary elections – opinion

Availability of modern means of sealing in election commissions guarantees purity of electoral process – CVU

CVU concerned over criminalization of electoral process in local elections

Ukrainian scientists hope to continue testing early instrumental diagnostics of PTSD using ophthalmic biomarkers

Local elections politicization to lead to acute conflicts between mayors, city councils – opinion

Voda UA owner accuses Creditwest Bank of groundless blocking of collateral

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD