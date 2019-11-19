Press Conferences

16:35 19.11.2019

Farmak presents results of laboratory studies of medicines in foreign clinics

2 min read

KYIV. Nov 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Farmak pharmaceutical company (Kyiv) is conducting pharmaceutical studies of medicines, which were manufactured by the company, in the United States and EU member states, chief scientific consultant at JSC Farmak (Ukraine) Viktor Marhitych said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"We are conducting a series of bioequivalence studies in the EU. We have very good generics. Their conformity is confirmed by bioequivalence studies in good clinics and laboratories. This is an important area of work that Farmak is doing," he said.

According to the expert, soon a full research program will be soon completed for the Amizon preparation.

"This is so far our only original molecule, which we are developing according to the full program for original medicines. Over time, the drug research program should be fully implemented, the third phase of research should be completed, after which it will be possible to submit the drug for registration," Marhitych said.

He said that huge investments are needed for the third phase of drug research.

"The third phase is hundreds of millions of dollars. We will consider how to attract such investments. Our founder, Filia Zhebrovska, said that the drug [Amizon], which is the best seller on the market, should be safe and effective. And we can confirm that the drug is safe and effective, and provide evidence, some of which are published, and another will be published," the expert said.

In turn, the experts who conducted the research on the drug, in particular, Senior Researcher, Ph.D., at Research Institute of University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign (Chicago, U.S.) David Boltz; Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Director of the Global Health & Emerging Pathogens Institute at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York Adolfo Garcia-Sastre; group leader, Ph.D., University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK) Aartyan te Veltuis and Regents Distinguished Professor & KBA Eminent Scholar, Ph.D., Diagnostic Medicine Pathobiology, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS Jürgen A. Richt said that cooperation with Farmak started back in the 1990s. According to them, the drug itself is tested "for effectiveness on dozens of strains of viruses, it is proved that it is a powerful antiviral agent."

Tags: #farmak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:52 10.07.2019
Farmak raises EUR 15 mln loan from EBRD

Farmak raises EUR 15 mln loan from EBRD

12:23 05.07.2019
Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

16:25 19.03.2019
Violation of intellectual property rights by Ukrainian pharma producers results in disengagement of foreign investors – expert

Violation of intellectual property rights by Ukrainian pharma producers results in disengagement of foreign investors – expert

19:10 21.11.2018
Supreme Court sends Corvalol Corvalolum case to Grand Chamber

Supreme Court sends Corvalol Corvalolum case to Grand Chamber

12:40 15.11.2018
Farmak seeks to boost exports to 40% of total sales in five years

Farmak seeks to boost exports to 40% of total sales in five years

10:45 05.11.2018
Russian sanctions not to influence operations of Farmak – pharma company

Russian sanctions not to influence operations of Farmak – pharma company

12:52 18.12.2017
Farmak implementing seven projects thanks to participation in intl exhibitions

Farmak implementing seven projects thanks to participation in intl exhibitions

17:51 30.08.2017
Farmak to invest UAH 230 mln in project development in 2017

Farmak to invest UAH 230 mln in project development in 2017

10:18 03.07.2017
Production of Farmak largest pharmaceutical manufacturer not affected by cyber attack

Production of Farmak largest pharmaceutical manufacturer not affected by cyber attack

13:57 12.10.2016
Farmak intends exports to Malaysian market by late 2018

Farmak intends exports to Malaysian market by late 2018

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Nationwide strike committee "For the Sake of Future!" established in Ukraine for organizing all-Ukrainian strikes if necessary

Human rights activists, former hostages concerned about court's refusal to use in-absentia trial procedure against so-called "prosecutor" of "LPR" Kornievsky

Chasova Varta fantasy series to be shot in Ukraine

Trade unions demand from govt to settle problem of paying single social security tax for employees of some enterprises in Luhansk region

Dnipro River in critical condition, comprehensive program needed to save it – head of ecological council

State Forest Agency launches pilot e-register of timber-cutting permits, online logging map

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko opened in connection with false statements by Portnov – lawyer

Interrogations of sailors in Kerch Strait case may damage Ukrainian position in Hamburg Tribunal – lawyer

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko – lawyer

Currently 87 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea - KrymSOS

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD