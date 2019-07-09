Press Conferences

18:59 09.07.2019

Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – poll

2 min read

KYIV. July 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian parties Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, Batkivschyna, European Solidarity, Holos, and Strength and Honor have good chances to garner enough vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections to qualify for the Rada, the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Studies found after polling 2,012 respondents from July 1 to July 7.

As many as 37.8% of the respondents who are determined to go to polling stations and have decided for whom to vote said they would support the pro-presidential Servant of the People party, 13.1% Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.4% Batkivschyna led by Yulia Tymoshenko, 6.8% European Solidarity led by ex-President Petro Poroshenko, 6% Holos led by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, and 5.6% the Strength and Honor party led by Ihor Smeshko, the sociologists said in presenting their findings at a press conference at the Interfax office on Tuesday.

Taking into account the margin of error, the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko (3.7%), Volodymyr Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy (3.5%), Civil Position (3.4%), and Opposition Bloc - Party of Peace and Development (3.3%) have some chances to overcome the 5% election threshold as well.

As many as 3.2% of Ukrainians are willing to support Svoboda, 3.1% Agrarian Party, and 2.1% Samopomich.

The survey was conducted from July 1 to July 7. Some 2,012 persons took part in face to face interviews. The margin of error is 2.25%.

Tags: #survey #conference #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:40 08.07.2019
Seven parties can enter parliament

Seven parties can enter parliament

13:05 05.07.2019
'Drive' of Rada's new political parties should be bolstered with safety cushion of experienced politicians – opinion

'Drive' of Rada's new political parties should be bolstered with safety cushion of experienced politicians – opinion

15:31 04.07.2019
Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

14:37 03.07.2019
Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

15:18 02.07.2019
Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

18:18 01.07.2019
SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

16:13 01.07.2019
Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

12:48 27.06.2019
Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

12:45 27.06.2019
Most Ukrainians don't know contents of Constitution, two thirds want to change it

Most Ukrainians don't know contents of Constitution, two thirds want to change it

14:31 25.06.2019
Almost half Ukrainians would vote for NATO accession, 56.7% for joining EU – survey

Almost half Ukrainians would vote for NATO accession, 56.7% for joining EU – survey

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Fruit, berry harvest in Ukraine could fall by 25% in 2019 over weather conditions

Risks of disrupting Rada elections due to court decision are serious – Ukrainian Voters Committee

DFU Agro claims possible loss of $100,000-300,000 over land conflict with Gorodok-Agro

Almost half of Ukrainians ready to support autonomy for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas within Ukraine – survey

Criminal case registered about false claims by Portnov about Poroshenko's so-called crimes – Poroshenko's lawyer

Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

Journalists call censorship of media owners, low qualification of colleagues main threats to freedom of speech in Ukraine – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD