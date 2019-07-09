Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – poll

KYIV. July 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian parties Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, Batkivschyna, European Solidarity, Holos, and Strength and Honor have good chances to garner enough vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections to qualify for the Rada, the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Studies found after polling 2,012 respondents from July 1 to July 7.

As many as 37.8% of the respondents who are determined to go to polling stations and have decided for whom to vote said they would support the pro-presidential Servant of the People party, 13.1% Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.4% Batkivschyna led by Yulia Tymoshenko, 6.8% European Solidarity led by ex-President Petro Poroshenko, 6% Holos led by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, and 5.6% the Strength and Honor party led by Ihor Smeshko, the sociologists said in presenting their findings at a press conference at the Interfax office on Tuesday.

Taking into account the margin of error, the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko (3.7%), Volodymyr Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy (3.5%), Civil Position (3.4%), and Opposition Bloc - Party of Peace and Development (3.3%) have some chances to overcome the 5% election threshold as well.

As many as 3.2% of Ukrainians are willing to support Svoboda, 3.1% Agrarian Party, and 2.1% Samopomich.

The survey was conducted from July 1 to July 7. Some 2,012 persons took part in face to face interviews. The margin of error is 2.25%.