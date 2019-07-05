'Drive' of Rada's new political parties should be bolstered with safety cushion of experienced politicians – opinion

KYIV. July 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Global Strategies Institute Director Vadym Karasiov has said inexperienced candidates for parliament, especially from the Servant of the People Party, might create problems in the future.

"While there has been an attempt to find new faces, lack of political experience is not exactly a positive political quality. We are unlikely to get a new, modern, mediacratic, showcratic version of Ukrainian populism, where politicians, professionals, come entertain us and bring us pleasure…" Karasiov said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

Karasiov called the prospects for a one-party parliament majority "a risky experiment" due to the lack of experience of most candidates from the Servant of the People Party.

Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Director Viktor Nebozhenko said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has no political strategy and lacks a political team.

"Going down the People on Servant of People Party list reminds me of politicians from the 1990s. We can't distinguish between servants of the people, servants of the oligarchs and revenge seekers. It will be a very rag-tag parliament," he said.