Press Conferences

13:05 05.07.2019

'Drive' of Rada's new political parties should be bolstered with safety cushion of experienced politicians – opinion

1 min read

KYIV. July 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Global Strategies Institute Director Vadym Karasiov has said inexperienced candidates for parliament, especially from the Servant of the People Party, might create problems in the future.

"While there has been an attempt to find new faces, lack of political experience is not exactly a positive political quality. We are unlikely to get a new, modern, mediacratic, showcratic version of Ukrainian populism, where politicians, professionals, come entertain us and bring us pleasure…" Karasiov said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

Karasiov called the prospects for a one-party parliament majority "a risky experiment" due to the lack of experience of most candidates from the Servant of the People Party.

Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Director Viktor Nebozhenko said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has no political strategy and lacks a political team.

"Going down the People on Servant of People Party list reminds me of politicians from the 1990s. We can't distinguish between servants of the people, servants of the oligarchs and revenge seekers. It will be a very rag-tag parliament," he said.

Tags: #conference #experience #candidates #no
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:31 04.07.2019
Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

14:37 03.07.2019
Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

15:18 02.07.2019
Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

18:18 01.07.2019
SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

16:13 01.07.2019
Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

12:48 27.06.2019
Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

20:59 21.06.2019
Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

18:44 21.06.2019
Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

16:47 21.06.2019
Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

14:02 21.06.2019
Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Risks of disrupting Rada elections due to court decision are serious – Ukrainian Voters Committee

DFU Agro claims possible loss of $100,000-300,000 over land conflict with Gorodok-Agro

Almost half Ukrainians would vote for NATO accession, 56.7% for joining EU – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians ready to support autonomy for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas within Ukraine – survey

Criminal case registered about false claims by Portnov about Poroshenko's so-called crimes – Poroshenko's lawyer

Journalists call censorship of media owners, low qualification of colleagues main threats to freedom of speech in Ukraine – poll

Imports of base oil lawful, no grounds for seizure of goods – Soft Oil

Five parties have real chances to enter parliament – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe Russia can pose real threat to Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity – poll

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine – Socis poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD