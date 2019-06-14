Six parties enter Rada, Servant of the People holds the lead - Socis poll

KYIV. June 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Six political parties can make it through to the Verkhovna Rada in snap elections on July 21, with the Servant of the People party holing the lead, according to a poll conducted by the Socis Social and Marketing Research Center.

According to the results of the poll released at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday, Servant of the People remains the leader of electoral sympathies among political forces, and 42.6% of all those polled are ready to support the party.

The European Solidarity party (7.9%), the Opposition Platform - For Life (7.7%) and Batkivschyna (7.2%) also overcome the 5% electoral barrier.

At the same time, the Strength and Honor party (4.2%) and Holos (4.1%) also have certain chances of entering the Verkhovna Rada.

Some 2.4% of respondents are ready to cast their votes for the Civil Position party, 1.8% for the Radical Party, and 1.3% for Svoboda. The rating of the remaining parties is 1% and lower.

The study was conducted from May 29 to June 6. Some 4,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error is 1.6%.