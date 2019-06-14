Press Conferences

11:47 14.06.2019

Six parties enter Rada, Servant of the People holds the lead - Socis poll

1 min read

KYIV. June 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Six political parties can make it through to the Verkhovna Rada in snap elections on July 21, with the Servant of the People party holing the lead, according to a poll conducted by the Socis Social and Marketing Research Center.

According to the results of the poll released at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday, Servant of the People remains the leader of electoral sympathies among political forces, and 42.6% of all those polled are ready to support the party.

The European Solidarity party (7.9%), the Opposition Platform - For Life (7.7%) and Batkivschyna (7.2%) also overcome the 5% electoral barrier.

At the same time, the Strength and Honor party (4.2%) and Holos (4.1%) also have certain chances of entering the Verkhovna Rada.

Some 2.4% of respondents are ready to cast their votes for the Civil Position party, 1.8% for the Radical Party, and 1.3% for Svoboda. The rating of the remaining parties is 1% and lower.

The study was conducted from May 29 to June 6. Some 4,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error is 1.6%.

Tags: #survey #conference #rada #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:51 14.06.2019
Top 50 on Poroshenko's party list includes five govt members, seven People's Front MPs

Top 50 on Poroshenko's party list includes five govt members, seven People's Front MPs

09:56 14.06.2019
Saakashvili's party names top five candidates running for parliament

Saakashvili's party names top five candidates running for parliament

18:57 13.06.2019
Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

17:57 13.06.2019
Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

17:57 13.06.2019
IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

17:03 13.06.2019
Nationalists assure leader of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church of support in new parliament

Nationalists assure leader of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church of support in new parliament

10:47 13.06.2019
Public organizations of Donbas call for creating online platform for projects to develop affected areas

Public organizations of Donbas call for creating online platform for projects to develop affected areas

10:45 13.06.2019
Batkivshchyna names first 50 MP candidates on its party ticket

Batkivshchyna names first 50 MP candidates on its party ticket

14:15 12.06.2019
First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

09:21 12.06.2019
CEC registers 13 more international election observers

CEC registers 13 more international election observers

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Rada profile committee sends application about violation of law by Health ministry to law enforcers

Seven parties can win seats in next parliament - poll

Appeal court obliges NCER to ensure refunding of UAH 590 mln to Kharkivgaz for unviable tariff

Number of road accidents involving two-wheeled transport 30% up since season start – expert

Activists, deputies call on parties to adhere to 30% gender quota for party lists in early Rada elections

Experts of Swiss Democracy Foundation to share experience of direct democracy with Ukraine

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

Developer of Chaika residential complex claims repeated attempt to illegally seize complex, unlawful re-registration of company

Ex-Chief of General Staff Zamana says Poroshenko, Turchynov behind case against him

Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD