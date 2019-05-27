Press Conferences

12:29 27.05.2019

Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

1 min read

KYIV. May 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The declaration of default by Ukraine offered by businessman Ihor Kolomoisky and the refusal to pay foreign debts is unlikely to be realized, head of the Servant of the People party Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"My personal opinion is that this is an unlikely path, and Ukraine is unlikely to be able to follow it," he said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

Razumkov noted that the existing issues on this topic may to some extent become clear after the meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with the IMF mission on Tuesday, May 28.

The leader of the Servant of the People also indicated that Ukraine has a pluralism of opinions, therefore any journalists and businessmen can express different points of view on certain issues.

18:44 27.05.2019
No preconditions for default – bankers

16:22 23.05.2019
Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

14:49 23.05.2019
Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

16:38 22.05.2019
More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

14:12 18.05.2019
Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

15:47 16.05.2019
Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

14:42 16.05.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

16:12 13.05.2019
Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

11:57 11.05.2019
Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

14:57 18.04.2019
New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

