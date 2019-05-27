Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

KYIV. May 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The declaration of default by Ukraine offered by businessman Ihor Kolomoisky and the refusal to pay foreign debts is unlikely to be realized, head of the Servant of the People party Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"My personal opinion is that this is an unlikely path, and Ukraine is unlikely to be able to follow it," he said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

Razumkov noted that the existing issues on this topic may to some extent become clear after the meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with the IMF mission on Tuesday, May 28.

The leader of the Servant of the People also indicated that Ukraine has a pluralism of opinions, therefore any journalists and businessmen can express different points of view on certain issues.