Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

KYIV. May 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrsadprom and Ukrainian Berries have filed an appeal against the decision of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court to seize accounts of more than 20 berry enterprises for the amount of VAT.

"An appeal has been filed. Now it is necessary either to get an order of the court of appeals on this issue or to withdraw [the seizure] in Kyiv's Pechersky District Court. According to an optimistic forecast, the court of appeals may consider the case in less than two weeks. In a pessimistic scenario, this may take six months," Zlata Symonenko, the partner of the Solodko and Partners law group representing the interests of berry producers, said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Head of the Ukrsadprom association Yuriy Vakhel, the associations intend to seek assistance in resolving the current situation with the Business Ombudsman Council.

"We can easily reach six- or seven-digit numbers in currency in losses of berry enterprises. We plan to contact the business ombudsman for assistance in resolving the situation in the near future," he said.

As reported, the associations Ukrsadprom and Ukrainian Berries declared the seizure of accounts of over 20 berry enterprises in the VAT electronic administration system for the amount of VAT on April 24-25, 2019 in connection with which enterprises cannot carry out monetary and commodity operations.