19:02 19.03.2019

112.Ukraine, NewsOne will hold exit poll with SORA Institute, Social Monitoring for presidential elections

KYIV. March 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian television channels 112.Ukraine and NewsOne have signed an agreement with SORA Institute for Social Research and Consulting and the Social Monitoring to conduct an exit poll for the presidential election on March 31, 2019.

"The main demand to our 'subcontractors' is to conduct the exit poll as honestly as possible and to give a real result, not one that is twisted by someone. We are interested in comparing our results with those of the national exit poll and other exit polls on March 31. We will give our results on March 31 at exactly 20:00," 112.Ukraine TV General Producer Artem Marchevsky said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

NewsOne General Producer Vasyl Holovanov said that on October 31 the TV channels will in parallel conduct a television marathon "Elections 2019," during which channels will tell and show everything that happened at polling stations across Ukraine.

"We, of course, will be the first to show exit poll results. We will not tell you for whom to vote, but we will be the first to tell you who has won," he said.

