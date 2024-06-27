Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Chronicles of Permanent Domestic Political Crisis'

On Monday, July 1, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Chronicles of Permanent Domestic Political Crisis." Participants include Head of the Vezha Center for Public Analytics Valeriy Klochok; political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.