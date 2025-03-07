Press Announcement

13:00 13.03.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Opening of single RnD hub on mine action'

On Thursday, March 13, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Opening of single RnD hub on mine action."

Participants include Chairman of the Board of the Public Association Ukrainian Mine Clearance Cluster Maksym Tkachenko; First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian National Association for Humanitarian Mine Clearance Oleksiy Botnarenko; Chairman of the Ukrainian Public Association for Humanitarian Mine Clearance Oleksandr Bortnykov; Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Public Association for Humanitarian Mine Clearance and Restoration Anushavan Harutyunyan (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional info by phone: (097) 935 9127.

 

