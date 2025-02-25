Press Announcement

11:00 04.03.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Developers want to destroy Osokorky meadows nature reserve through courts'

On Tuesday, March 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference “Developers want to destroy Osokorky meadows nature reserve through courts.” Participants include Chairman of the NGO Ecopark Osokorky Oleksandr Pylypenko; Member of the Board of the NGO Ecopark Osokorky Natalia Chernyshova; lawyer of the NGO Ecopark Osokorky Yulia Rybitska; lawyer of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; member of the board of the public organization Svarozhychi Oksana Burhun; Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

