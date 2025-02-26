Press Announcement

12:00 03.03.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Has movement towards peace accelerated?'

On Monday, March 3, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Has movement towards peace accelerated?" Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Board Chairman of the Penta Center for Applied Political Research Volodymyr Fesenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

