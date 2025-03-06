Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Court declared designating Markhalivka forest for military memorial cemetery illegal'

On Tuesday, March 11, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Court declares designating Markhalivka forest for military memorial cemetery illegal".

Participants: lawyer of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Yulia Rybitska; resident of the village of Markhalivka, representative of NGO Markhalivka. Support Liudmyla Morozova; director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.