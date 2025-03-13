Interfax-Ukraine

12:00 17.03.2025

Is the war ending?

On Monday, March 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Is the war ending?".

Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian; journalist Oleksiy Kibkalo (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

