Press Announcement

12:30 04.03.2025

Three years of occupation of Zaporizhia NPP: equipment degradation, threats to nuclear, radiation safety for world

1 min read
Three years of occupation of Zaporizhia NPP: equipment degradation, threats to nuclear, radiation safety for world

On Tuesday, March 4, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference "Three years of occupation of Zaporizhia NPP: equipment degradation, threats to nuclear, radiation safety for world."

Participants:

Karykov Ruslan, General Manager of affiliate SS Zaporizhzhia NPP;

Verbytskyi Dmytro, Chief Engineer (First Deputy of General Manager);

Cheban Dmytro, Plant Shift Supervisor of affiliate SS Zaporizhzhia NPP;

Ivanenko Volodymyr, Power Unit Shift Supervisor;

Pakhomov Dmytro, Lead Engineer for Turbine Control at NPP.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Journalist accreditation is required by calling +38(093) 447 4207.

LATEST

State partnership and investment in restoration of territories. How to involve Ukrainian manufacturers of building materials in recovery process?

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Has movement towards peace accelerated?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Developers want to destroy Osokorky meadows nature reserve through courts'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians' Socio-Political Sentiments'

Radical change in external and internal political situation. What are further scenarios?

Recovery in question. What prevents business from joining critical infrastructure restoration projects? View of Business Ombudsman Council

Interfax-Ukraine to host project presentation of draft reform on mobilization system - concept of introducing partial military service to make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on Summit 'Challenges of the Present: What makes our life meaningful'

CANCELLATION: Press briefing 'Improving palliative care at primary health care level' cancelled

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Private medicine in Ukraine: Three years of war and further challenges'

AD