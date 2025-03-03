Three years of occupation of Zaporizhia NPP: equipment degradation, threats to nuclear, radiation safety for world
On Tuesday, March 4, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference "Three years of occupation of Zaporizhia NPP: equipment degradation, threats to nuclear, radiation safety for world."
Participants:
Karykov Ruslan, General Manager of affiliate SS Zaporizhzhia NPP;
Verbytskyi Dmytro, Chief Engineer (First Deputy of General Manager);
Cheban Dmytro, Plant Shift Supervisor of affiliate SS Zaporizhzhia NPP;
Ivanenko Volodymyr, Power Unit Shift Supervisor;
Pakhomov Dmytro, Lead Engineer for Turbine Control at NPP.
