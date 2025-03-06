Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'About diabetes without fatal mistakes'

On Thursday, March 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "About diabetes without fatal mistakes" on the role of the media in disseminating reliable (scientifically based) knowledge about diabetes. The YouTube channel of the Ukrainian Diabetic Federation You are not alone and the Diabetic School for Journalists and Bloggers will be presented, the topic of the first issue for World Kidney Day "Protect your heart and kidneys: find out why diabetes significantly increases the risk of heart disease and chronic kidney failure." Participants: Executive Director of the Ukrainian Diabetic Federation, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, Candidate of Medical Sciences Natalia Kozhan (Epidemiology of Diabetes: a Factor of War); MP of Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Health, Medical Care and Medical Insurance Oksana Dmytriyeva (the Role of the State and Science as the Main Factors of Influence on the State of Diabetes Care) – confirmation is awaited; Honorary President of the Ukrainian Diabetic Federation Bohdan Beniuk (Not only the promotion of a healthy lifestyle. The role of the media in forming a conscious attitude towards diabetes); General Director of the CheckEye Innovation Platform Kyrylo Honcharuk (Digitalization + diabetes: consume innovations wisely); Moderator - Chairperson of the Board of the Ukrainian Diabetic Federation Valentyna Ocheretenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information by phone: (050) 385 8088.