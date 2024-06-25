Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Energy Sector of Ukraine: Threats, Challenges, Solutions'

On Thursday, June 27, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by Kyiv Research and Design Institute "Energoproject" (JSC KIEP) on the subject: "Energy Sector of Ukraine: Threats, Challenges, Solutions" to discuss the post-war restoration of the energy sector of Ukraine, the pressure posed by the Energy Ministry of Ukraine on the research and design organizations in the energy sector, and corruption as the main threat to the energy sector recovery.

Participants include Chairman of the Board of JSC KIEP Yuriy Sapozhnykov, Adviser to Chairman of the Board of JSC KIEP, former Chairman of the Board of JSC KIEP (2000-2003) Yuriy Malakhov, Chairman of the Atomprofspilka Valeriy Matov (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

For additional information call: (066) 304 5252 (Liudmyla Sakharova).