Press Announcement

14:30 27.06.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Energy Sector of Ukraine: Threats, Challenges, Solutions'

1 min read

On Thursday, June 27, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by Kyiv Research and Design Institute "Energoproject" (JSC KIEP) on the subject: "Energy Sector of Ukraine: Threats, Challenges, Solutions" to discuss the post-war restoration of the energy sector of Ukraine, the pressure posed by the Energy Ministry of Ukraine on the research and design organizations in the energy sector, and corruption as the main threat to the energy sector recovery.

Participants include Chairman of the Board of JSC KIEP Yuriy Sapozhnykov, Adviser to Chairman of the Board of JSC KIEP, former Chairman of the Board of JSC KIEP (2000-2003) Yuriy Malakhov, Chairman of the Atomprofspilka Valeriy Matov (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

For additional information call: (066) 304 5252 (Liudmyla Sakharova).

AD

HOT NEWS

Press conference at Interfax-Ukraine by PJSC Kyivenergo on completion of 2017/2018 heating season POSTPONED

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Citizens' Assessment of Situation in the Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures, Belief in Victory and Attitude towards Elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians’ mood, attitude towards political leaders'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference to present analytical report 'Forced Displacement'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Environmentalists advocate choosing worthy site for military cemetery'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'External vector of Ukrainian politics - successes and defeats'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians' Sentiments about Central Asia and Middle East Countries'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Level of stability and cohesion of Ukrainians: outcomes of May study, dynamics of social change'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Level of stability and cohesion of Ukrainians: outcomes of May study, dynamics of social change'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Impact of infrastructural insufficiency on public sentiment, political prospects'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Threat of destruction of protected forests of Polissia - permission for peat extraction'

AD
AD
AD
AD