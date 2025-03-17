Financial and economic condition of water supply and sewerage industry

On Thursday, March 20, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Financial and economic condition of water supply and sewerage industry.".

Participants include President of Ukrvodokanalekolohiia Dmytro Novytsky; Director of the Ukrvodokanalekologiya Association Oleksandr Shkin; Director General of Bilotserkovvoda LLC Tetiana Boiko; Deputy Director of the Chernihivvodokanal public utility Natalia Muzychenko; representative of the Kharkivvodokanal public utility Yana Khailo; head of the information department of the Kyivvodokanal private joint-stock company Oksana Stan; Director of Information Policy of the Association Ukrvodokanalekolohiia Viktoria Yakovleva. Representatives of the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, NEURC, MPs are invited (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional info by phone: (067) 656 0680 (Viktoria).