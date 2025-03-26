Interfax-Ukraine

12:00 31.03.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Peace deal prospect. Is there one?'

On Monday, March 31, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Peace deal prospect. Is there one?" Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; PhD in Political Science, expert of the United Ukraine Think Tank Ihor Petrenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

