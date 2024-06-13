Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Environmentalists advocate choosing worthy site for military cemetery'

On Monday, June 17, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the topic "Environmentalists advocate choosing worthy site for military cemetery."

Participants: board member of the public organization Svarozhychi Oksana Burhun; chairperson of NGO Public Movement Pochaina Annabella Morina; lawyer of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.