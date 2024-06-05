Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Threat of destruction of protected forests of Polissia - permission for peat extraction'

On Tuesday, June 11, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Threat of destruction of protected forests of Polissia - permission for peat extraction." The impact of peat extraction on the ecosystem of the natural monument of local importance Poppy Swamp in Rivne region will be considered.

Participants include: PhD in Biological Sciences, Head of environmental projects of the NGO Ukrainian Society for the Protection of Birds, including the international cross-border project Polissia - Wildlife without Borders, Olha Yaremchenko; Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko; lawyer of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.