Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Increasing external, internal factors influencing situation in Ukraine. What are ways to overcome threatening trends?'

(The list of participants had been updated)

On Monday, May 27, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Increasing external, internal factors influencing situation in Ukraine. What are ways to overcome threatening trends?" Participants: political expert Kontiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian; Doctor of Historical Sciences, Senior Fellow at the Institute of Political and Ethnic Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Ihor Turov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.