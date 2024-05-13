Press Announcement

13:00 15.05.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Is the militarization of Ukrainian society necessary: the attitude of citizens'

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 15, at 13.00, the press centre of the Interfax Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the topic "Is the militarization of Ukrainian society necessary: the attitude of citizens" based on the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre Sociological Service on March 21-27, 2024.

Participants:

Military Programmes Director of the Razumkov Centre Mykola Sunhurovsky;

Deputy Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, Head of the Center for Security Studies Leonid Polyakov;

Chairman of the Committee on Tactical Medicine of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, head of the Information Defense project of the Open Politics Foundation Ihor Zhdanov.

The public opinion poll was conducted by Razumkov Centre as a part of its project implemented under the USAID/ENGAGE activity, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pact. The contents of the Results are the sole responsibility of Pact and its implementing partners and do not necessary reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

