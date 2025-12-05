Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The future of Ukrainian boxing: the position of regional federations before the conference of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine'

On Tuesday, December 9, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled " The future of Ukrainian boxing: the position of regional federations before the conference of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine".

Participants: Chairman of the Control and Audit Commission of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kalashnikov, Vice-President of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine Andriy Kotelnyk, President of the Sumy Regional Boxing Federation, presidential candidate FBU Mykola Kravchenko, President of the Kyiv City Boxing Federation Oleksandr Negoda (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration the spot with press ID cards.