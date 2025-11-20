Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 24.11.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion ‘Systemic crisis of Ukrainian govt. Is there a way out?”

On Monday, November 24, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a roundtable discussion titled "Systemic crisis of Ukrainian govt. Is there a way out?".

Participants include

Political expert Kostyantyn Matviyenko;

Public figure Oles Doniy;

Political commentator Leonid Shvets.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

