Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 04.12.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Sapper's Assistant: New innovative level of safety for sappers'

1 min read

On Thursday, December 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Sapper's Assistant: New innovative level of safety for sappers."

Participants include Chairman of the Board of the Ukraine Demining Cluster public organization Maksym Tkachenko; First Deputy of the Ukrainian National Association for Humanitarian Demining Oleksiy Botnarenko; Deputy Director of Sheriff-Demining LLC Dmytro Riaby (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Details at: (097) 935 9127 (Svitlana).

