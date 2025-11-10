10:00 14.11.2025
Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion "Duty of Care: What humanitarian workers and volunteers need for security"
On Friday, November 14, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a roundtable discussion titled "Duty of Care: What humanitarian workers and volunteers need for security."
Participants include
- Director of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Mila Leonova;
- Head of the External Relations Department of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Olena Volkova;
- Director of the Humanitarian NGO Platform in Ukraine Camilla Corradin; Head of Nonviolent Peaceforce Programs in Ukraine Joachim "Yomi" Kleinmann;
- Coordinator of Humanitarian Assistance Programs, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Oleh Masyk;
- Humanitarian Program Manager of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Olha Kravchuk;
- Humanitarian Program Manager of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Nelia Dosliak;
- Deputy Director of the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO) in Ukraine Józef Lang;
- Director of the HR Department of the Caritas of Ukraine Charitable Organization Anna Kholodnytska;
- Board Member of the Skhid (East) SOS Foundation Oksana Kuiantseva;
- Advocacy Advisor of the Rokada Charitable Foundation Yuriy Honcharov.
The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.
Details by phone: +38 (097) 795 0300.
Registration of journalists by phone: (050) 756 8251 (Olha Shylkina).