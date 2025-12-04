Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 08.12.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'What threats to Ukraine do the dynamics of external and internal political processes pose?'

1 min read

On Monday, December 8, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "What threats to Ukraine do the dynamics of external and internal political processes pose?" Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matvienko, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Applied Political Research Penta Volodymyr Fesenko, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTuble channel. Admission requires registration the spot with press ID cards.

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'We, Ukrainians – all one family'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Sapper's Assistant: New innovative level of safety for sappers'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'XII National Forum 'Real Estate Market as Segment of State Economy' – Strategic Goals and Expectations'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of the Economic Security Index 2025'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion ‘Systemic crisis of Ukrainian govt. Is there a way out?”

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Attempts by National Agency on Corruption Prevention’ to pressure independence of lobbying profession in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion "Duty of Care: What humanitarian workers and volunteers need for security"

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Globalization of the Russian-Ukrainian War'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and War: How Investments in Healthcare Save Lives and Support the Economy?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and war: how investing in health saves lives and supports economy'

AD
AD