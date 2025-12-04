Interfax-Ukraine
12:00 05.12.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'We, Ukrainians – all one family'

On Friday, December 5, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "We, Ukrainians - all one family," dedicated to recognition by National Register of Records of Ukraine to National Online Cinema SWEET.TV and the event agency Sadyba Music for the social project for internally displaced persons. The project set the record for the largest number of cities holding charity events for internally displaced persons. Participants: Marketing Director of the National Online Cinema SWEET.TV Maryna Rusak, Founder and owner of the event agency Sadyba Music and author of the project Vitaly Ryabchun (to be specified), Director of the event agency Sadyba Music Iryna Kovalenko, People's Artist of Ukraine, participant and ambassador of the project Anatoliy Hnatiuk, representative of the National Register of Records of Ukraine, who will announce the official result and present a diploma on the record (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information by phone: (067) 407-98-60 (Marina Rusak).

