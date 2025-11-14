Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Attempts by National Agency on Corruption Prevention’ to pressure independence of lobbying profession in Ukraine'

On Wednesday, November 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Attempts by National Agency for Corruption Prevention’ to pressure independence of lobbying profession in Ukraine."

Participants include Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine Oleksiy Shevchuk; Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine Yana Tsymbalenko; Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine Oleksandr Leschenko; Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine Oleksandr Chernykh; Head of the Representative Office of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine in Brussels Oleksandr Kamenets; Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine Serhiy Lysenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.