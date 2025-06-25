Issues of the expediency and legality of the initiatives of the government and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine regarding postgraduate students

On Friday, June 27, at 11.00, a press conference on the topic "Issues of the expediency and legality of the initiatives of the government and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine regarding postgraduate students" will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The actions of the government and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine regarding all attempts to introduce an additional control measure for postgraduate students in the form of a single state test in Ukrainian and foreign languages, which is not provided for by educational programs in higher education institutions and entails a violation of the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens, in that part of them that cannot be restricted during the legal regime of martial law, will be highlighted.

Participants: postgraduate student, head of the charitable organization Charity Fund 'Let's Change Our Lives' Roman Sergienko, lawyer, senior partner of the law association Kravets and Partners Rostyslav Kravets (8/5-A, Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

