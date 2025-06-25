Interfax-Ukraine
15:15 25.06.2025

ATTENTION: Press conference ‘Presentation of cooperation between Atmospheric School, National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Ukrainian Athletic Federation’ at Interfax-Ukraine postponed

At the request of the organizers, the press conference "Presentation of cooperation between Atmospheric School, National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Ukrainian Athletic Federation" to be hosted at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency previously announced for Friday, June 27, at 11.00, is postponed. The date and time will be announced later, follow the announcements.

