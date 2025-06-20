Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
14:00 24.06.2025

Interfax-Ukraine news agency to hold a press conference about book by former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, titled 'Joe Biden's International Corruption and My Struggle as the Prosecutor General of Independent Ukraine,' at its press center

On Tuesday, June 24, at 14:00, the presentation of the book by former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin "Joe Biden's International Corruption and My Struggle as the Prosecutor General of Independent Ukraine" will begin at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Participants: former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin (online), Doctor of Law, Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper "Legal Bulletin of Ukraine," publisher of the book Viktor Kovalsky, lawyer, scientist, senior researcher at the V. Koretsky Institute of State and Law Mykola Siry (8/5-A, Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.

