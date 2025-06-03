Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
11:00 05.06.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘What do Ukrainians think about initiatives in field of combating smoking - survey results’

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘What do Ukrainians think about initiatives in field of combating smoking - survey results’

On Thursday, June 5, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "What do Ukrainians think about initiatives in field of combating smoking - survey results."

Participants include: Director of the Sociological Service of the Razumkov Center Andriy Bychenko, Deputy Director of the Sociological Service of the Razumkov Center Danylo Dobrovolsky, President of NGO Ukraine's European Choice Taras Klymenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

