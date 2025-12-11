Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Strategic results of the year'

On Monday, December 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Strategic results of the year."

Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matvienko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTuble channel.

Admission requires registration the spot with press ID cards.