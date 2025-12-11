Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 15.12.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Strategic results of the year'

1 min read

On Monday, December 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Strategic results of the year."

Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matvienko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTuble channel.

Admission requires registration the spot with press ID cards.

 

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Wind Energy and ESS in 2025: Year of New Solutions, Challenges, and Growth'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Ministry of Environment illegally sets limits on killing of animals in national parks'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Reintegration of Ukrainians: cultural, identity and socio-economic aspects of return'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The future of Ukrainian boxing: the position of regional federations before the conference of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'We, Ukrainians – all one family'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Sapper's Assistant: New innovative level of safety for sappers'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'XII National Forum 'Real Estate Market as Segment of State Economy' – Strategic Goals and Expectations'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of the Economic Security Index 2025'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion ‘Systemic crisis of Ukrainian govt. Is there a way out?”

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Attempts by National Agency on Corruption Prevention’ to pressure independence of lobbying profession in Ukraine'

AD
AD