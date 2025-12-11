Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
11:00 16.12.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Ministry of Environment illegally sets limits on killing of animals in national parks'

1 min read

On Tuesday, December 16, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Ministry of Environment illegally sets limits on killing of animals in national parks."

Participants include lawyer of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; President of the Association of Animal Protection Organizations of Ukraine Maryna Surkova; Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTuble channel.

Admission requires registration the spot with press ID cards.

