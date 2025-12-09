Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Reintegration of Ukrainians: Cultural, Identity and Socio-Economic Aspects of Return'

On Thursday, December 18, at 12, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Reintegration of Ukrainians: Cultural, Identity and Socio-Economic Aspects of Return," carried out with the support of the Hans Seidel Foundation Representative Office in Kyiv. Participants: President of the Razumkov Center Yuriy Yakymenko, expert on social and economic policy, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine (2016 - 2019). Pavlo Rozenko, leading expert on social and gender programs of the Razumkov Center Olha Pyshchulina, deputy director of the sociological service of the Razumkov Center Mykhailo Mishchenko, freelance expert on social issues (Berlin) Oleksandra Kolomyets and labor market analysis expert, Solidarity Fund PL Mykola Sudakov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

