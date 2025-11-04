Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 05.11.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Problems of the Capital Agglomeration: The Borders of the City of Kyiv'

1 min read

On Wednesday, November 5, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a Capital Region discussion entitled "Problems of the Capital Agglomeration: The Borders of the City of Kyiv".

Participants: deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council, Paralympian Oleg Ivanenko; chairman of the board of the Institute of Ukrainian Politics, political consultant Oleksiy Usachov, sociologist, founder of the Active Group company Andriy Yeremenko; advisor to the Association of Ukrainian Cities, expert on local self-government Ivan Fursenko; director of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Yaroslav Yanovych (8/5a Reitarska St.).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

