Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:50 06.11.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and War: How Investments in Healthcare Save Lives and Support the Economy?'

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and War: How Investments in Healthcare Save Lives and Support the Economy?'

On Friday, November 7, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Diabetes and war: how investing in health saves lives and supports economy."

Participants include MP, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Healthcare of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance Maksym Perebyinis; Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko; Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine Natalia Husak; Honored Doctor of Ukraine, PhD in Medicine, retired Colonel of the Internal Service Natalia Kozhancommander of military unit A 3122, honored worker of science and technology of Ukraine, colonel of the medical service, Doctor of medical sciences  Andriy Galushka (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Registration of journalists and additional info by phone: (050) 961 3190, or at: [email protected] (Head of the Council of the Ukrainian Diabetes Federation Valentyna Ocheretenko).

 

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Globalization of the Russian-Ukrainian War'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and war: how investing in health saves lives and supports economy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How do Ukrainians relate to capitalism?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Tariff policy of state monopolies - JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and NEC Ukrenergo'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "The Ministry of Environment has turned national parks into an industrial zone for harvesting berries, mushrooms, medicinal plants and reeds"

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'China's Influence on the Ukrainian-Russian War'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system and its practical implementation in educational institutions'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Termination of local government powers: what's next and what are the risks for communities?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'What does the analysis of the indicators of the draft State Budget for the next year show?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Solutions Supermarket is platform bringing together communities, businesses, intl partners'

AD
AD