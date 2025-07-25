Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Legislative Regulation of the Anti-Corruption System: Between Efficiency and Control'

On Monday, July 28, at 14.00, a press conference of the leadership of the All-Ukrainian political Power of the Nation party will hold a roundtable discussion on the topic "Legislative Regulation of the Anti-Corruption System: Between Efficiency and Control," at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a, Reitarska Streey).

Participants:

founder and leader of the Power of the Nation party, head of the public organization Protection and Assistance, specialist in the field of commercial port management Andriy Peliukhovsky,

public and political figure, journalist, head of the NGO Association of Participants in the Russian-Ukrainian War Hennadiy Pryschepchuk,

veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, journalist, advisor to the Center for Strategic Studies Kostiantyn Ilchenko,

political analyst, reputation management specialist, member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine Oleksandr Kondratenko.

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards. Additional information by phone: (096) 551 5151, [email protected].