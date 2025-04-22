Interfax-Ukraine
14:00 22.04.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Ukraine remain agrarian country with State Property Fund's claims to lands of Ukraine's National Academy of Agrarian Sciences?'

On Tuesday, April 22, at 1400, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Will Ukraine remain agrarian country with State Property Fund's claims to lands of Ukraine's National Academy of Agrarian Sciences?" Participants include Director of SOE Shevchenkivske of the NAAS Institute of Bioenergy Crops and Sugar BeetOleh Balahura; Director of the NAAS Institute of Feed and Agriculture of Podillia Oleksandr Korniychuk; Director of the Nosivka Breeding and Research Station of the NAAS Myronivka Institute of Wheat Natalia Buniak; Director of the Institute of Agriculture of the North-East of the NAAS Vitaliy Kabanets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

