Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘VAT - trap for manufacturers: promises of State Tax Service, reality of ESB, policy of Economy Ministry’

On Thursday, May 1, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "VAT - trap for manufacturers: promises of State Tax Service, reality of ESB, policy of Economy Ministry."

Main topics: blocking of VAT invoices by the State Tax Service and its impact on business; contradictions between the policy of the Ministry of Economy and the actions of the State Tax Service; threats to participants of the Made in Ukraine program due to blocking of VAT; effectiveness of the ESB work in combating tax evasion; ways to solve the problem and protect the rights of VAT payers.

Participants: Acting Director of the Institute of Applied Systems and Technologies Danylo Monin; economic expert Pavlo Sebastianovych; economic expert Yuriy Havrylychko; legal expert, member of the Anti-Corruption Council of ARMA Denys Shynkarenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Journalist accreditation is required at [email protected], (098) 952 0087 (Dmytro).