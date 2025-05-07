Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
14:00 12.05.2025

Interfax-Ukraine on the occasion of International Nurses Day will hold a press conference called 'One in Three: How a Ukrainian Nurse Lives and Works. Presentation of Study. '

On Monday, May 12, at 14:00, a roundtable discussion on International Nurses' Day will begin at the Interfax-Ukraine agency, named "One in Three: How a Ukrainian Nurse Lives and Works. Presentation of Study."

The results of a large-scale study on working conditions, workload, pay, and legal protection of Ukrainian nurses will be presented. Participants will talk about staff overload in hospitals and the lack of a standard for the number of patients per nurse, work in combat zones and difficult conditions, emotional burnout and low wages, legal vacuum in the protection of medical workers.

Participants include Head of the Council of the NGO medical movement "Be Like Us" Oksana Slobodyana, authors of the study Oksana Dutchak and Olena Tkalych, lawyers, human rights activists Roksolana Lemyk and Vitaliy Dudin (to be confirmed), nurse in the combat zone Hanna Zhadan; emergency nurse Olena Steshenko; education nurse Tetyana Hnativ, intensive care nurse Sofiia Tsykalenko (to be confirmed), practicing nurses from different regions of Ukraine, activists of the NGO medical movement "Be Like Us" Ruslana Mazurenok, Antonina Shatsylo, Olha Lysyvets, Larysa Matrashak. The Moderator will be Manager of the NGO medical movement "Be Like Us" Yulia Lypych-Kochyrka (Reitarska St., 8/5А).

