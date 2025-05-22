Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Are there signs of approaching peace?’

On Monday, May 26, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the topic "Are there signs of approaching peace?"

Participants include: Head of the Vezha Center for Public Analytics Valeriy Klochok; political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, Co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.