Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 26.05.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Are there signs of approaching peace?’

1 min read

On Monday, May 26, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the topic "Are there signs of approaching peace?"

Participants include: Head of the Vezha Center for Public Analytics Valeriy Klochok; political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, Co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Scandal over illegal construction of military memorial cemetery on Emerald Network spreads to Europe’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine in coordinate system of new world order’

Interfax-Ukraine on the occasion of International Nurses Day will hold a press conference called 'One in Three: How a Ukrainian Nurse Lives and Works. Presentation of Study.'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Crisis of ‘old’ political forces and prospects for new Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Investments in Ukraine: Demining and Restoration of Affected Territories'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘VAT - trap for manufacturers: promises of State Tax Service, reality of ESB, policy of Economy Ministry’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Veterans’ Ministry wants to push illegal resolution on logging in Markhalivka forest via Cabinet for second time’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Trump and vacuum of global security’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Ukraine remain agrarian country with State Property Fund's claims to lands of Ukraine's National Academy of Agrarian Sciences?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Ukraine remain agrarian country with State Property Fund's claims to lands of Ukraine's National Academy of Agrarian Sciences?'

AD
AD