Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine in coordinate system of new world order’

On Monday, May 12, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the topic "Ukraine in coordinate system of new world order."

Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform of Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian; political observer Leonid Shvets (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.