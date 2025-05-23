Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk ‘Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal’

(MP, memberofNationalSecurity, DefenseandIntelligenceCommittee, SerhiyRakhmanin added)

On Tuesday, May 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal." Participants include Chairman of the Ukrainian Security Club, NGO Foundation for Assistance to Democracy Yuriy Honcharenko; MP and member of National Security and Defense Committee Serhiy Rakhmanin, Coordinator of the initiative group of the NGO Socio-Military Movement Oleksiy Ivashin; Representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Andriy Yusov (pending confirmation); representative of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine Olena Maksymova (participation via video link); Chairman of the Center for Political Studies Doctrine Yaroslav Bozhko; representative of the Charitable Organization Foundation for Research of the Future Serhiy Demyanov and other experts in the fields of security, politics and social development (8/5a Reitarska Street). Organizers: Conservative Platform (a joint project of the NGO Foundation for Assistance to Democracy and the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine) in partnership with the Ukrainian Security Club. The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Journalists’ participation by prior accreditation at: forms.office.com/e/3QVFUv7n9V. Additional info by phone: (063) 765 9085 or at: [email protected] (Yuriy Honcharenko).