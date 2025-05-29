Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Polish presidential elections: results and consequences for Ukraine’

Photo: Vitrina.pl

On Monday, June 2, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the topic "Polish presidential elections: results and consequences for Ukraine."

Participants:

PhD Candidate in political sciences, head of the project Information Defense of the Open Politics Foundation, former Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov; political scientist, director of the Institute of World Policy Yevhen Mahda; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform of Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.