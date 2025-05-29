Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 02.06.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Polish presidential elections: results and consequences for Ukraine’

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Polish presidential elections: results and consequences for Ukraine’
Photo: Vitrina.pl

On Monday, June 2, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the topic "Polish presidential elections: results and consequences for Ukraine."

Participants:

PhD Candidate in political sciences, head of the project Information Defense of the Open Politics Foundation, former Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov; political scientist, director of the Institute of World Policy Yevhen Mahda; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform of Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk ‘Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal’

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk ‘Ways to strengthen Ukraine's social resilience: values-based appraisal’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Are there signs of approaching peace?’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Scandal over illegal construction of military memorial cemetery on Emerald Network spreads to Europe’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine in coordinate system of new world order’

Interfax-Ukraine on the occasion of International Nurses Day will hold a press conference called 'One in Three: How a Ukrainian Nurse Lives and Works. Presentation of Study.'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Crisis of ‘old’ political forces and prospects for new Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Investments in Ukraine: Demining and Restoration of Affected Territories'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘VAT - trap for manufacturers: promises of State Tax Service, reality of ESB, policy of Economy Ministry’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Veterans’ Ministry wants to push illegal resolution on logging in Markhalivka forest via Cabinet for second time’

AD
AD