Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Investments in Ukraine: Demining and Restoration of Affected Territories'

On Friday, May 2, at 15.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Investments in Ukraine: Demining and Restoration of Affected Territories."

Key topics: prospects for foreign investments in demining projects of Ukrainian lands; cooperation with Ukrainian organizations in the field of humanitarian demining; opportunities for financing the restoration of infrastructure in the deoccupied territories; barriers for investors and ways to overcome them.

Participants include U.S. investor Archie Baranoff; demining expert, representative of a Ukrainian organization (to be specified) (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Details by phone: (067) 334 7719 (Bohdan).

